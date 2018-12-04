Tommy Wright named Premiership Manager of the Month

The St Johnstone boss has been named November's top boss after an impressive run.

Award: Tommy Wright has been named November's top boss. SNS

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has been named Premiership Manager of the Month for November.

The Northern Irishman guided the Saints to a haul of seven points from a possible nine available across the month.

Central to the Perth side's recent success has been a record-breaking run of clean sheets - Wright's side accrued a sixth straight shut-out last time out in a 0-0 draw with Kilmarnock.

Earlier in the month, St Johnstone defeated Hibs at Easter Road thanks to Joe Shaugnessy's late winner, before putting four past Hamilton.

The Saints' November form sees them fifth in the table heading into a hectic festive schedule for the top flight.

