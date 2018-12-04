Scottish clubs share £1.2m of World Cup prize money

A total of seven players from four Scottish clubs took part in Russia 2018.

World Cup: Boyata helped Belgium to third place. PA

Four Scottish Premiership clubs have been handed over £1m in World Cup prize money after seven players took part in Russia 2018.

A total of £1.22m will be shared between Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibernian and Rangers as part of the World Cup benefits programme that compensates teams with players taking part.

The bulk of the money will go to league champions Celtic who have been awarded £925,000 after Costa Rica's Cristian Gamboa, Swedish right-back Mikael Lustig, Australia's Tom Rogic and Belgium defender Dedryck Boyata represented their countries.

Rangers have been awarded £140,000 for Portuguese veteran Bruno Alves' participation.

Hibs received £95,000 for Australia forward Jamie MacLaren making the Socceroos squad, while Aberdeen have been handed £62,000 after former defender Kari Arnason was called up by Iceland.

The biggest earners from the benefits programme was the English FA, who received £29.2m to be split between 38 teams.

