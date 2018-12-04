  • STV
Gerrard hits back at Levein over Morelos' approach

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Rangers boss had his say on Hearts counterpart Craig Levein's post-match complaints.

Response: Steven Gerrard has hit back at Craig Levein's post-match comments.
Response: Steven Gerrard has hit back at Craig Levein's post-match comments. SNS

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has leapt to the defence of striker Alfredo Morelos' approach, insisting the Colombian would get "kicked from pillar to post" if he didn't compete.

Hearts were left angered by the Light Blues forward's bustling approach at Tynecastle, with manager Craig Levein saying he was left baffled as to how Morelos remained on the pitch.

Gerrard hit back at his counterpart, insisting that he'd instruct his attacker to play non-contact football to keep other managers happy.

He said: "Well, what we will do then to make the other managers happy, we'll tell him not to compete.

"We'll tell him to get kicked from pillar to post.

"We'll tell him not to hurt anyone, we'll make it non-contact for Alfredo, then no one will complain.

"I'm not really interested, he's scored 17 goals and is in fantastic form, that's all I care about."

Morelos will break a Premiership record if he scores against Aberdeen and takes his goalscoring run to eight straight matches in the league.

Gerrard said on current form the Colombian deserves to be recognised as the league's best striker.

He added: "On current form, he certainly deserves that recognition but there are other top strikers in the league who have scored heavy goals.

"The league has some strong forwards but Alfredo is certainly up there.

"Alfredo has got himself fitter, stronger, he looks better, he deserves all the credit."

Morelos has established himself as the Light Blues' key attacker. Gerrard said he'd look to lessen the burden on his talisman by adding another front-man in January,

He said: "It is an area of the team we will hopefully add to very soon.

"But isn't every team reliant on their number nine? Real Madrid, who are they reliant on? Barcelona? Next question.

Tynecastle boss Levein complained that his side lost out on Sunday as they were facing 13 men at Tynecastle, such were the "abysmal" performances of the match officials on the day.

Gerrard responded: "He said we were playing against 13 men, the only mistake he made was it was 14 because our fans were magnificent on the day."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.