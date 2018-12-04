Boyata to miss key games in festive schedule after injury

The Belgian defender will miss the crunch Europa League clash against Salzburg.

Boyata: Brendan Rodgers confirmed the injury. SNS

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata will miss several key games in the club's festive schedule after picking up an injury in Sunday's League Cup final victory.

Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the hamstring injury, which rules the Belgian out of next week's crunch Europa League tie against Red Bull Salzburg and makes him a doubt for the top of the table clash against Rangers at the end of the year.

He said: "Dedryck has a slight hamstring injury, thankfully it's not too serious and we will see how he is over the next couple of weeks but he won't be available for the next few games."

Boyata was injured during the 1-0 victory over Aberdeen at Hampden that secured Celtic's first trophy of the season and their seventh consecutive title since Rodgers joined the club in 2016.

He is now out of Wednesday's game against Motherwell and a major doubt for next Thursday's vital Europa League clash that could see the Hoops clinch a place in the last-32 if they avoid defeat.

It remains to be seen if the big Belgian, who has formed a formidable defensive partnership with Filip Benkovic since the Croat joined on loan from Leicester, will be fit in time to play Rangers, who moved one point clear at the top of the league with a win over Hearts at Tynecastle at the weekend, on December 29.

"It was our seventh trophy but we are aiming towards the eighth one now." Brendan Rodgers

Meanwhile, Rodgers said his team showed their appetite to continue winning trophies in Sunday's game, won thanks to a Ryan Christie strike, as they continue their march towards a historic triple treble.

He said: "I think it is a real testament to the players in terms of how they have consistently performed since I have been here.

"They always want to win and improve and I think the confidence and resilience that they have gained and created during the last two and a half years is something that is very apparent in the very best teams.

"So I think this team are developing and improving very well , we are a young team with lots of development still left in it and they again showed their appetite at the weekend.

"It was our seventh trophy but we are aiming towards the eighth one now."

