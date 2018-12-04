  • STV
  • MySTV

Boyata to miss key games in festive schedule after injury

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The Belgian defender will miss the crunch Europa League clash against Salzburg.

Boyata: Brendan Rodgers confirmed the injury.
Boyata: Brendan Rodgers confirmed the injury. SNS

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata will miss several key games in the club's festive schedule after picking up an injury in Sunday's League Cup final victory.

Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed the hamstring injury, which rules the Belgian out of next week's crunch Europa League tie against Red Bull Salzburg and makes him a doubt for the top of the table clash against Rangers at the end of the year.

He said: "Dedryck has a slight hamstring injury, thankfully it's not too serious and we will see how he is over the next couple of weeks but he won't be available for the next few games."

Boyata was injured during the 1-0 victory over Aberdeen at Hampden that secured Celtic's first trophy of the season and their seventh consecutive title since Rodgers joined the club in 2016.

He is now out of Wednesday's game against Motherwell and a major doubt for next Thursday's vital Europa League clash that could see the Hoops clinch a place in the last-32 if they avoid defeat.

It remains to be seen if the big Belgian, who has formed a formidable defensive partnership with Filip Benkovic since the Croat joined on loan from Leicester, will be fit in time to play Rangers, who moved one point clear at the top of the league with a win over Hearts at Tynecastle at the weekend, on December 29.

"It was our seventh trophy but we are aiming towards the eighth one now."
Brendan Rodgers

Meanwhile, Rodgers said his team showed their appetite to continue winning trophies in Sunday's game, won thanks to a Ryan Christie strike, as they continue their march towards a historic triple treble.

He said: "I think it is a real testament to the players in terms of how they have consistently performed since I have been here.

"They always want to win and improve and I think the confidence and resilience that they have gained and created during the last two and a half years is something that is very apparent in the very best teams.

"So I think this team are developing and improving very well , we are a young team with lots of development still left in it and they again showed their appetite at the weekend.

"It was our seventh trophy but we are aiming towards the eighth one now."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.