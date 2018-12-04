  • STV
Griffiths targets Scotland comeback after 'dark times'

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The Celtic striker said he is determined to feature for his country in Euro qualifying.

Griffiths: Went through 'dark times'.
Griffiths: Went through 'dark times'. SNS

Celtic star Leigh Griffiths has vowed to get back to his goal-scoring best and pull on a Scotland jersey again.

And the forward has admitted to experiencing "dark times" as he found himself on the sidelines for club and country.

Griffiths missed Scotland's Nations League victories over Albania and Israel in November as he battled to regain his fitness.

But the 28-year-old made a scoring return to the Hoops against Hamilton and is now looking to force his way back in to Alex McLeish's plans.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday ahead of Wednesday night's clash against Motherwell, Griffiths said: "It was unfortunate to be ill and injured at the same time but I feel I have came back stronger and I'm ready to kick on.

"It is always difficult when people want to question your commitment to the national team but I have said time and time again that there is no bigger honour in football than representing your country and I still feel the same.

"I was looking at the draw for the Euros in 2020 as well, we have a good group and I am hoping to be involved, but that will come from playing well for Celtic and getting game time here."

Leigh Griffiths

He has missed the last four Scotland games after initially pulling out of a double-header versus Portugal and Israel in October to work on fitness.

That call led some to question his commitment and relationship with manager Alex McLeish but Griffiths said there was no issue between the pair.

He said: "Everything is fine, me and Mr McLeish had a chat and I had a chance to tell him my personal opinion about what I wanted to do and he accepted that.

"There was no animosity and no anger vented from either of us, I text him after they won the two games to get in to the playoffs and he replied quickly so there is no animosity at all and hopefully I am still in his plans.

"I have took it on the chin here when I have been playing well and been taken out for the next game so it wasn't anything like that, I just wanted to concentrate on getting fit.

"Looking forward I am more than happy to be included in the Scotland squad if I am selected."

The fall out and accusations led to Griffiths getting abuse online and even on the streets when going about his daily business.

He said: "You get a few people approaching you on the street and online and you hear a lot of people venting their opinion and saying I took the huff because I wouldn't be playing but it wasn't like that at all.

"Online it gets very difficult to bite your tongue but you just need to take a step back and just try to ignore it albeit it is difficult and especially when you are confronted out in the street.

"If I did vent my anger online I would probably come in and get my P45 the next day.

"People think we are inhuman at times but we are doing a job at the end of the day and you need to look after yourself and look after your family and the only way to do that is to keep yourself right on and off the pitch.

"If people want to have a go online or on the street obviously as a footballer you need to take it but at times it does get borderline."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.