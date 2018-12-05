  • STV
Robinson plans new transfer strategy to spark Motherwell

The Steelmen boss said he'll look to offload squad players and promote youth prospects.

Inconsistent: Stephen Robinson's side are ninth in the Premiership
Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson's frustration over the consistency of his team is set to spark some changes during the transfer window.

The Steelmen have struggled to replicate their displays of last season and currently sit ninth in the Premiership.

Robinson added the likes of Liam Donnelly, Aaron Taylor-Sinclair and Conor Sammon during the summer to improve his hand.

But with his team struggling for form and missing key players Chris Cadden and Trevor Carson long-term, the Northern Irish coach said he'll consider new tactics for the transfer market come January.

He said: "I don't have any money to replace anybody at this moment in time.

"It'll have to be a case of trying to get people out.

"There's players we have brought in, we perhaps have to move some of them on, which we'll do over the course of the next few weeks.

"That's easier said than done.

"Once players have contracts it's not quite as easy to do that.

"I'm well aware everybody needs to freshen things up.

"In the summer I strengthened our squad because our budget allowed me to.

"I didn't feel our starting 11 could be strengthened with the budget we have.

"That's something I needed to look at and perhaps some of young boys who weren't quite ready will be ready by Christmas.

"David Turnbull, Allan Campbell is improving all the time.

"Barry Maguire came in and did OK on Saturday.

"Jake Hastie, who is out on loan, wasn't ready to start in the summer, he is one we may bring back because we do lack wide men.

"There are young boys who have moved on which perhaps allows me to move some of the squad players out if we are able to do that and strengthen our starting XI."

Robinson has parked contract talks with Turnbull, who has been a revelation in recent weeks.

"He wants to sign for the football club, whether his representative believes that's the right thing to do I'm not so sure," Robinson said.

"We've tried to let him concentrate on his football. Let him enjoy himself and hopefully he'll keep doing what he's doing."

It's important we get a bit of experience back in the team and get back to doing the basics better than the other team.
Stephen Robinson on Motherwell's inconsitency

Celtic visit Fir Park on Wednesday, with Motherwell looking to take points off the champions once again after doing so twice at home last season.

Robinson is to welcome back experienced performers Peter Hartley and Carl McHugh after suspension, while Andy Rose could return after recent injury problems.

He added: "We have been up and down this season, we've lacked consistency, and how you get that back is do the simple things well each week, what I call the free stuff in football - run further than your opponent, make sure you land on second balls.

"If we go and try and outplay Celtic, the reality is we'll lose the game. History tells you that.

"We've had to tweak things, we haven't been quite as physical, we haven't had people that were rattling about, we have had to put more footballers in the team due to injuries and circumstances.

"If you look at our team on Saturday, Barry (Maguire) and Christian (Mbulu), two young boys, Allan Campbell and David Turnbull.

"So it's important we get a bit of experience back in the team again, a bit of know-how, and get back to doing the basics better than the other team."

