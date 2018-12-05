Mallan urges Hibs to rediscover winning feeling fast

The on-loan playmaker said it's time for Hibs to arrest their slump against St Mirren.

Star: Mallan has impressed since joining Hibs in the summer. SNS

Midfielder Stevie Mallan called on Hibs to arrest their slump after admitting confidence has took a dent at Easter Road.

Neil Lennon's side have slipped from second to eighth in the Premiership following a run of five matches without victory.

Mallan said it crucial Hibs got back to winning ways as a hectic festive schedule gets underway with a home match against lowly St Mirren.

He said: "Naturally, it hinders a bit of confidence in the team but we're only one win away from starting afresh.

"We need a win and will do anything we can to get it.

"If we go out and get a win it will breathe confidence back into the squad and will take us into a difficult run of games."

Hibs face another side short on form of late on Wednesday when the Buddies visit Edinburgh.

Mallan, who began his career with the Paisley outfit, reckons the fixture offers his new charges the chance to rediscover that winning feeling.

The playmaker added: "We have to improve our home performances, first and foremost.

"We have St Mirren and Hamilton coming up, we have to get wins in both those games, the squad is more than capable of doing that."

"You don't go into a game any different, it's just that performances on the pitch haven't been reflecting what the team was like at the start of the season.

"As a full squad, we have to address that sooner rather than later.

"It's not happening for us at the moment but we have seven games in December and a great opportunity to pick it up."