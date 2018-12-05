UEFA charge Rangers over Europa League pitch invasion

The club has also been charged over fans throwing objects during the Villarreal game.

Charge: Rangers face a disciplinary hearing. SNS Group

Rangers have been charged by UEFA over supporter behaviour during their Europa League match against Villarreal.

The club have been charged after a supporter ran on to the pitch following Daniel Candeias' sending off during the 0-0 draw. Rangers also face a second charge for the "throwing of objects" by fans.

The case will be dealt with by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body on December 13.

The Ibrox club are already facing a hearing on that date relating to their earlier group game against Spartak Moscow.

Both clubs have been cited for the match failing to kick-off exactly on time. The game kicked off two minutes later than the scheduled time.

Television footage appears to show striker Alfredo Morelos late in joining his teammates in the tunnel before the game, with the match referee holding both teams from taking to the pitch until the full complement of players are present.

Spartak Moscow will face more serious charges in addition to the timekeeping issue.

The Russian club have been cited for their fans setting off fireworks and throwing objects, with a further charge relating to blocked stairways inside the Otkritie Arena.