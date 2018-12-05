Kilmarnock move to top as Rangers and Celtic drop points

Aberdeen took three points at Ibrox, while Motherwell struck late on a dramatic night.

Dundee 4-0 Hamilton

Jim McIntyre got his first win as Dundee boss in style as his side hammered Accies at Dens Park.

Kenny Miller opened the scoring after 27 minutes and the hosts held their lead at half-time. After the break they turned the heat up on Accies and Miller netted twice to bag a hat-trick either side of a Jesse Curran goal.

Hibernian 2-2 St Mirren

Hibs had to come from behind twice to earn a point at home to St Mirren.

Adam Hammill gave the visitors a dream start just six minutes in when he scored with a stunning long-range shot from inside his own half.

Saints held their lead at half-time but 56 minutes in, Oli Shaw brought Hibs level.

Paul Mcginn headed St Mirren in front ten minutes later but the lead was short-lived as Ryan Porteous scored to rescue a point for Neil Lennon's side.

Kilmarnock 2-0 Livingston

Kilmarnock moved to the top of the Premiership with a comfortable win over Livingston at Rugby Park.

Greg Stewart grabbed two goals within the first 20 minutes to send his side a point clear ahead of Kilmarnock's trip to face Celtic this weekend.

Motherwell 1-1 Celtic

Brendan Rodgers made seven changes from his League Cup final-winning side for the trip to Fir Park but it was one of the players who kept their place who put the champions in front.

Ryan Christie continued his blistering run of form with his sixth goal in nine games.

Celtic had the chance to double their lead but Leigh Griffiths had his penalty saved by Mark Gillespie before a Filip Benkovic goal was controversially disallowed.

Motherwell frustrated Celtic in the second half and had limited chances but made the most of a late opportunity when Danny Johnson fired the ball past Craig Gordon in the final moments.

Rangers 0-1 Aberdeen

Aberdeen bounced back from cup final defeat with victory at Ibrox in a game where both sides were reduced to ten men.

The visitors struck early with Scott McKenna hitting a volley high into the net .

However, their job was made harder when Sam Cosgrove was sent off after a second yellow card on 34 minutes.

Rangers struggled to get back into the game and their frustrations increased when Alfredo Morelos picked up his second yellow card after his arm made contact with Graeme Shinnie's face with half an hour to go.

The Dons defended their lead to make the most of their second trip to Glasgow this week while Rangers slipped down to second in the table as Kilmarnock leapfrogged them into top spot.

St Johnstone 2-2 Hearts

St Johnstone came from behind to draw with Hearts but the main talking point will be the controversial penalty that handed them the opportunity.

Arnaud Djoum and Oliver Bozanovic had both scored first-half headers for Hearts with Blair Alston scoring a volley for Saints in between.

After 69 minutes, Tony Watt went down in the box and Andrew Dallas pointed to the spot. Matty Kennedy scored the penalty and the decision was still on the mind of Levein and assistant Austin MacPhee at full-time when they raced to confront the referee.