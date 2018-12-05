Levein unhappy with 'softer than soft' Dallas penalty call

The Hearts boss was frustrated at the call that led to St Johnstone's equaliser.

Questions: Levein doesn't understand penalty award. SNS Group

Craig Levein questioned referee Andrew Dallas' decision to award St Johnstone a penalty in Hearts' 2-2 draw at McDiarmid Park but said he had to pick his words carefully to avoid trouble.

The Hearts boss had fumed over Bobby Madden's refereeing in the defeat to Rangers on Sunday and was furstrated again when Saints equalised for the second time after Dallas punished Peter Haring for an alleged jersey pull on Liam Gordon by pointing to the spot.

Levein said: "Have you seen it? That's softer than soft?"

"I've only seen three angles and I can't see anything. I'll let you guys [the media] write what you think, because I might get myself into trouble.

"It's certainly a test of character for the players and for myself and for the supporters.

"But all credit to the boys, we we built on our performance on Sunday.

"This is a notoriously difficult place to get anything from. They have been on a great run of form and not conceding any goals, and I thought we were pretty good.

"We are not back to our level and we won't be until we get our main players back but it was another step forward."

Levein strode on to the pitch with assistant Austin MacPhee to talk to Dallas at full-time but wouldn't reveal what he said to the official.

"I don't even want to [go there]," he said. "I didn't say anything untoward, I can assure you."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright was pleased his side got back into the game to extend their unbeaten run to seven matches but said his side should have had more reward for their play.

"I was disappointed to lose two points," he said. "We were by far the better team and they barely laid a glove on us.

"We dealt with their physicality. They are a strong team, dangerous at set plays but at the first we didn't shut down the cross and then at the second we allowed the smallest man on the pitch to score.

"I was disappointed with our defending but pleased that we showed character to bounce back and dominate. Only one team deserved to win the game."