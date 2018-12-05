Hammill's wonder goal draws praise from Oran Kearney

The forward scored from inside his own half in the 2-2 draw with Hibs.

Hammill scored another remarkable goal. SNS Group

Oran Kearney singled out Adam Hammill for praise after the forward scored a sensational long-range strike in St Mirren's 2-2 draw at Hibs.

Just six minutes into the match at Easter Road, Hammill let fly from 50 yards to catch out Hibs keeper Adam Bogdan and put his side ahead.

The same player had scored from 40 yards against Hearts just 11 days ago and Kearney said the execution was perfect.

He said: "It's like deja vu from a couple of weeks ago - the same again. He gets his head up and I said the same thing two weeks ago.

"It's one thing to see it, another to execute it - and this one is from even further out. It's a great strike.

"Adam would attempt those in training from time to time and get a bit of stick. He won't get any now."

Hibs came from behind twice to earn a point but their disappointing run extended to seven games without a win. Assistant head coach Garry Parker said there were players in the team who weren't pulling their weight but who could return to their best form.

He said: "It's just frustrating. They score a wonder goal, you've got to accept that. But at 1-1 I thought we'd go on to win the game.

"Then we give the free-kick away, don't pick up the men - we've given that goal away.

"It's frustration. What do you do? Some people are not turning up and not performing for us - they know who they are.

"The players know themselves when they step over that line that it's up to them. They can turn it around."