Ryan Christie named Premiership Player of the Month

Christie has been rewarded after a phenomenal run of form for both club and country.

Reward: Ryan Christie penned a new Celtic contract last month. SNS

Celtic attacker Ryan Christie has been named Premiership Player of the Month for November.

The recognition comes after the 23-year-old fought his way from the fringes of Brendan Rodgers' squad to become a key performer for both club and country over the month.

Christie finished October with a bang, scoring two goals in the final two games of the month, before continuing his blistering run of form into November.

Throughout the Hoops' three Premiership games last month, he played every minute and scored twice.

The playmaker converted a penalty late on as the Hoops thrashed Hearts 5-0 at Celtic Park in their first match of the month.

Christie rounded off November the same way as October, scoring the first goal in Celtic's 3-0 win over Hamilton.

The former Aberdeen and Inverness star continued his league form on the European stage, putting in a man-of-the-match display as Celtic beat RB Leipzig.

His performances were rewarded with a new contract at Parkhead as he committed his future to Rodgers' side.

Alex McLeish saw fit to call the youngster up the Scotland squad, where Christie started both the crucial Nations League games.

The Celtic midfielder put in two solid performances as the Scots won twice to top their group.

