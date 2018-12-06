Ryan Christie named Premiership Player of the Month
Christie has been rewarded after a phenomenal run of form for both club and country.
Celtic attacker Ryan Christie has been named Premiership Player of the Month for November.
The recognition comes after the 23-year-old fought his way from the fringes of Brendan Rodgers' squad to become a key performer for both club and country over the month.
Christie finished October with a bang, scoring two goals in the final two games of the month, before continuing his blistering run of form into November.
Throughout the Hoops' three Premiership games last month, he played every minute and scored twice.
The playmaker converted a penalty late on as the Hoops thrashed Hearts 5-0 at Celtic Park in their first match of the month.
Christie rounded off November the same way as October, scoring the first goal in Celtic's 3-0 win over Hamilton.
The former Aberdeen and Inverness star continued his league form on the European stage, putting in a man-of-the-match display as Celtic beat RB Leipzig.
His performances were rewarded with a new contract at Parkhead as he committed his future to Rodgers' side.
Alex McLeish saw fit to call the youngster up the Scotland squad, where Christie started both the crucial Nations League games.
The Celtic midfielder put in two solid performances as the Scots won twice to top their group.
Christie's rise to become a Celtic star
- December 2013 - Makes debut for Inverness Caledonian Thistle against Celtic
- May 2015 - Wins the Scottish Cup
- September 2015 - Signs for Celtic on a four-year dea. Loaned back to ICT but spell in the Highlands is cut short by injury.
- January 2017 - Joins Aberdeen on loan for the remainder of the season. Helps the Dons to second place in the league and to the Scottish Cup final.
- June 2017 - Loaned to Aberdeen again for the season.
- June 2018 - Returns to Celtic to fight for a first team place.
- October 2018 - Scores in three successive games against Hearts and Dundee.
- November 2018 - Plays for Scotland in crucial Nations League games against Albania and Israel. Scores for Celtic against Hamilton.
- December 2018 - Scores the only goal of the game as Celtic win the League Cup final. Finds the net against Motherwell three days later. Is named Premiership Player of the Month.