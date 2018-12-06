Christie vows to use Celtic platform to seal Scotland spot

The Hoops playmaker has been named the Premiership Player of the Month for November.

Opener: Ryan Christie opened the scoring for Celtic against Motherwell on Wednesday. SNS

Ryan Christie has vowed to play his way into contention for a Scotland starring role by continuing his fine form with Celtic.

The 23-year-old picked up the Premiership Player of the Month award for November after producing a string of impressive displays for the Hoops.

Christie built upon his Celtic showings when he linked up with Scotland for the Nations League deciders, playing an integral role as Alex McLeish's men topped their Nations League group.

Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifying opponents and Christie is determined to be in amongst the thick of the action.

He said: "Of course, but that will only come by playing good football at my club.

"The last trip away with Scotland was brilliant, there was a real hype coming away from it.

"Seeing the draw come out, there was a buzz amongst the boys.

"It will be brilliant when that rolls around again but there's plenty of football to play for my club before that.

"Hopefully I keep playing well and that will play in for me Scotland."

Christie took his Premiership goals tally to four by netting Celtic's opener in the 1-1 draw with Motherwell on Wednesday.

The ex-Inverness and Aberdeen playmaker said it was imperative he continued to find the net to ensure he remains key to Brendan Rodgers' plans.

He added: "Target-wise, I'm keeping that to myself but that's my job, you need to carry a goal threat from midfield for this club.

"I'm happy to be doing that just now, long may it continue."

The champions' Fir Park draw means Kilmarnock now lead the way in the top flight.

Christie paid tribute to Steve Clarke's work in Ayrshire but insisted it's too early to gauge Killie's title-credentials.

He continued: "It's too early to say, there is such a big run of games for everybody up until the break.

"Once we're back after the break, then you can start talking about it.

"Obviously they have been playing really well, the manager there has done a fantastic job.

"But they are coming to our patch on Saturday and we want to be top of the league so are looking to win."