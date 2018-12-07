  • STV
Levein: VAR the answer to Scotland's refereeing woes

Jamie Borthwick Daryn MacRae

The Hearts boss joked Celtic and Rangers could fund its introduction to Scottish football.

Grievance: Craig Levein has bemoaned a series of refereeing calls in recent weeks.
Grievance: Craig Levein has bemoaned a series of refereeing calls in recent weeks. SNS

Hearts boss Craig Levein has called for VAR to be be brought into the Scottish game and joked Celtic and Rangers could fund the technology's introduction.

Levein has bemoaned a series of refereeing calls in recent weeks, the latest of which saw St Johnstone awarded a controversial penalty against the Jam Tarts on Wednesday.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system is to be utilised in European competitions from February as it continues to be rolled out across the game.

Levein reckons the technology could help ease the burden on Scotland's under-fire match officials.

He said: "I think VAR would help, it's a lonely place sometimes being a referee.

"They have a lot of responsibility and anything that can make your job easier must be welcomed.

"I can't believe for a minute referees like making mistakes, nobody does."

"VAR would be great... I read recently that Ajax gave up their European money to take up the plastic pitches and put down grass pitches for the rest of the clubs in the league."

He added, with a smile: "Maybe the Old Firm will give up their European money to put VAR in for everybody.

"VAR, for me, is the answer to the problem. As it is, you only get one shot at it, with VAR you get a chance to review.

"It seems to be popular in rugby, there are less mistakes.

"I think it's a good idea, just where do we find the money from?"

Hearts host Motherwell on Saturday as they look to end a run of six league games without a win.

The Tynecastle outfit were the Premiership's early pace-setters before their dip in form.

Levein, who said he will wait until Saturday before deciding whether to start skipper Christophe Berra, reckons his team aren't far away from making a return to winning ways.

He said: "Despite the problems we have had, we're still focused, still working hard and will need to do that on Saturday.

"I feel there is a spark back in the team, it would be fantastic for us to pick up three points.

"Momentum is great when it's with you but quite difficult to break when it's against you.

"You need to establish a platform to build from, I think we did that against Rangers despite not getting any points.

"We stepped up again against St Johnstone so I'm hoping we can prove a little bit more."

