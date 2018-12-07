Clarke: Killie pride more important than topping league

The manager says supporters are allowed to dream of glory but players won't lose focus.

Steve Clarke has said fans are entitled to dream about Kilmarnock winning the league but his job is to keep the players' feet on the ground.

Clarke saw his side move to the top of the table with their win over Livingston on Wednesday, continuing a remarkable rise since he took over 14 months ago and adding to an impressive record.

He continued to play down the achievement but said that, for him, real success had been in giving supporters a team they were happy to watch and back.

"I think the most important thing for Kilmarnock as a football club, and probably a town as well, is that we've given a little bit of pride back to the area," he said.

"The club's in a better place now than it was 14 months ago. And that's the most important thing.

"The rest of it, the chat about being top of the league, about great runs, about calendar years, it's really quite irrelevant.

"The fact that supporters come to the game now and they look forward to watching the team, that's important to me."

Clarke acknowledged that people had begun talking about his team "doing a Leicester" and posing a surprise challenge for the title and he defended fans' right to dream, though he did say the idea was "crazy".

"I know a lot of people in the area that are happy just now and a lot of Kilmarnock fans who are, if not living the dream, dreaming about the possibility that we can do great things," he said.

"They're allowed to do that. They're supporters.

"We have to allow them to dream and think about crazy things.

"We have to keep our feet on the ground. We've a difficult game tomorrow and all I look for is that we meet our own high standards.

"If we do that then you never know [what the result may be]."

Competition for Celtic

That game comes against champions Celtic in Glasgow and, when asked if anyone could end their title-winning run, he was cautious about predicting change.

"It's always going to be difficult," he said. "You only need to look at the last seven trophies that have been up for grabs in Scotland since Brendan came to Celtic. Celtic have won them all.

"What's happened this year, I think, is that it seems to be more competitive.

"You get to December and we're top of the table. Hearts have been top of the table, Rangers have been top and obviously Celtic have been top of the table.

"It seems to be more competitive but there's still a lot of games to go and time for the so-called bigger clubs to pull away."