'It's inevitable' - McInnes adds voice to VAR calls

The Aberdeen boss urged the authorities to investigate helping referees avoid major errors.

Derek McInnes has said that Scottish football should investigate introducing VAR as a matter of urgency to aid referees.

Calls for video technology have nicreased after a spate of controversial refereeing decisions in recent weeks and Hearts boss Craig Levein made the call for it to be introduced to Scottish football.

McInnes added his voice to those calling for change, saying that the cost shouldn't be an issue when it's clear every major league will adopt the technology at some point.

"I don't think we should just dismiss VAR because it's expensive," he said. "Obviously we aren't awash with money in Scottish football and it's something we would need to look at but for me, you have to see the benefits.

"It's going to come in to every top-flight league and major competition within time.

"We should be making sure that we're doing all we can to have fewer controversial incidents. And it's major incidents and major calls that have a big influence on the game and the results.

"Surely we all want that? I think if there is a cost effective way to apply a VAR system of sorts then we need to look at that."

"You get a hell of a lot more right with VAR and I would suggest it would be money well spent." Derek McInnes

Match officials have come under fire this season after some high-profile mistakes and disputable decisions.

McInnes says that adding tools to assist refs wouldn't eradicate errors but would be a worthwhile step to improving the game in Scotland, allow the focus to switch to teams and players instead of incidents.

"We need to help the referees," he said.

"We need to get a better overall product and less controversy to our games. It doesn't do us any good.

"If we want to be at the forefront of it, be up to date with other leagues and competitions, then it's something the authorities need to really investigate and not just dismiss as they maybe seem to have done in the past.

"[It gets dismissed] as too expensive and you don't get everything right anyway. Well, you get a hell of a lot more right with VAR and I would suggest it would be money well spent."