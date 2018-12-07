  • STV
McAllister: Rangers working hard on 'discipline problem'

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The assistant boss said that management are "trying to help" Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister has said that the club's disciplinary record this season is being taken seriously by management and talks with players will continue.

Manager Steven Gerrard admitted concern on Wednesday when Alfredo Morelos picked up the club's eighth red card of the season during defeat to Aberdeen. The striker's sending off came after Gerrard had spoken to players about the importance of keeping 11 men on the park at all times.

McAllister said that there was maybe a problem with inexperience or with new recruits getting used to the Scottish game but said that discussions and coaching were ongoing to eradicate the problem.

"Of course, there is a discipline problem with the number of red cards and bookings we have had," he said. But it's something we are working on continually.

"The players are working at it, we are trying to pass on years of experience to players that maybe haven't been in these situations before. So everybody at the club is trying to improve the whole discipline issue."

McAllister acknowledged that a balance had to be struck between remaining competitive and avoiding costly fouls.

"It is a fine line, there's no doubt about that," he said. "We've got loads of competitive players.

"Generally, when you're on a yellow card and there's a risk of a second yellow, there are going to be moments when you're going to have to make split-second decisions.

"That's what's been happening. It boils down to decision-making. When you're in the heat of the battle, you've got to think clearly."

"Listen, the communication at this club between the management staff and the playing staff is good. We're continually talking over all sorts of issues.

"This is obviously the one that's hitting the headlines at the moment so we're continually talking with senior players, young players and the squad as a whole. That won't stop."

Coaching staff trying to help Morelos

Alfredo Morelos will sit out this weekend's match against Dundee through suspension and after being sent off again his temperament is in the spotlight again.

McAllister said that the Colombian forward was naturally competitive but that he was being given special attention.

"He's different and he's a natural goalscorer," the coach said. "He causes threat whenever he plays. We'll miss him and there's no doubt about that.

"It's a learning process for him, continually. He's a very competitive guy.

"But we back him and we're sitting with him probably more than most, as you can imagine.

"We want to try and help the guy.

"Every time he misses a game he misses an opportunity to score a goal. And he wants to score as many goals as he possibly can. Likewise, we need him in there as he's our main threat."

