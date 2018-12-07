Leicester triumph will give Killie hope, says Rodgers

The Celtic manager says his team will have to find top gear to beat Steve Clarke's side.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5976841094001-rodgers-on-kilmarnock-and-sinclair.jpg" />

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers reckons Kilmarnock will use Leicester's miracle triumph as proof they can mount an unlikely title tilt.

The champions host the new Premiership table-toppers on Saturday as they look to return to the summit.

Killie haven't won the league since 1964/65 - a campaign which also marks the last time they topped the table with more than ten games played in a season.

Celtic, on the other hand, have enjoyed a stranglehold on the title in recent years and are lining up an eighth straight triumph.

Rodgers reckons Clarke's team will take inspiration from Leicester's 2016 success that anything in possible.

Asked if Kilmarnock can dream of a title tilt, he added: "They will feel: "why not?

"What Leicester have done for every team that aren't a so-called big club is make the impossible possible.

"It's still early, let's see where we are with ten games to go.

"But what they have shown is they are very good side with experienced players.

"Steve and his staff have done a great job, I'm sure they will be up there throughout the season."

'The biggest credit you can give them is that it's not by accident.' Rodgers on Kilmarnock occopying top spot

The Hoops have found Steve Clarke's well-drilled outfit a tough nut to crack, with Rodgers yet to record a victory over his Ayrshire counterpart.

Rodgers said his team will have to be at their very best this Saturday to end that run.

He said: "They set up in a way that it makes it very difficult for you, you have to be really patient in the game against them.

"We have to be at our very best to get a result.

"The biggest credit you can give them is that it's not by accident, it has been a real consistent run over the last year.

"They are in a position some wouldn't expect them to be but if you watch them closely, Steve and the players have done a great job.

"They are very difficult to beat so we know we will have to be at our best to get the result we want."

Scott Sinclair shared his disgust earlier in the week after a clip surfaced on social media of the Hoops winger being racially abused during the League Cup final.

Rodgers said such incidents cannot be tolerated if the Scottish game is to represented in the best light.

He continued: "There's absolutely no place for it, it's a message which needs reinforced not just in social life but in our football life.

"It can't be tolerated, everyone looks at that and as a representation of Scotland, it is not the case.

"We go to our games and play in great atmospheres, they are intense, this type of thing, we don't ever want to see it.

"I'm not so sure, he has obviously had some incidents like it but I wouldn't just focus on the Scottish game.

"You see elements of this in society but, once again, I reinforce that it's not something we want to hear or want to see. Scott deals admirably with it."