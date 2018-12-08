Celtic thump Killie as Hearts and Hibs earn crucial wins

The champions returned to the top of the Premiership thanks to a convincing home win.

Strike: Mikael Lustig steers home Celtic's third goal. SNS

Aberdeen 0-2 St Johnstone

St Johnstone made it eight games unbeaten as they beat Aberdeen 2-0 at Pittodrie.

The Saints blitzed the Dons with a quickfire second-half double, before holding out for yet another clean sheet to secure the points.

Joe Shaughnessy rose highest to break the deadlock with 20 minutes left.

And just three minutes later Blair Alston curled the ball into the top corner from distance to double Tommy Wright's side's advantage.

Celtic 5-1 Kilmarnock

Celtic thumped Kilmarnock 5-1 to ease their way back to the top of the Premiership.

Steve Clarke's Killie arrived at Celtic Park leading the pack but they were swept aside by a four-goal blitz from the champions in the first half.

In-form winger James Forrest opened the scoring after just five minutes to signal the Hoops' intent, with Odsonne Edouard, Mikael Lustig and Ryan Christie also netting before the interval.

Eamonn Brophy grabbed a consolation for the visitors from the penalty spot but Forrest grabbed his second on 67 minutes to ensure Brendan Rodgers' side cruised back to the summit.

Hamilton 0-1 Hibs

Oli Shaw scored a second-half winner as Hibs ended a run of seven Premiership matches without a win.

The teenage striker broke the deadlock with a neat finish from Daryl Horgan's tempting cross to earn a much-needed win for the visitors.

It wasn't all good news for Neil Lennon, however, as winger Martin Boyle was stretchered off just before the interval following a clash with Accies keeper Gary Woods.

Hearts 1-0 Motherwell

Hearts returned to winning ways by beating Motherwell 1-0 at Tynecastle.

Peter Haring scored the only goal of a tight affair in the capital, powering a header home before the interval to continue his impressive start.

The Steelmen pressed hard for an equaliser after the break but the Jam Tarts, marshalled by skipper Christophe Berra, held firm to pick up three points.

Livingston 3-1 St Mirren

Livingston came from behind to beat St Mirren 3-1 and continue their fine start to the season.

Alfie Jones put the Buddies in-front on 36 minutes, with Oran Kearney's side going into the break with the advantage.

But Scott Pittman restored parity just after the interval, before Ryan Hardie scored on his first start of the season to complete the turnaround on 64 minutes.

The Lions ensured all three points late on when Craig Sibbald pounced to steer the ball into an empty net after Pittman's goal-bound effort was saved.