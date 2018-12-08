Scotland to face England in Women's World Cup group

Shelley Kerr's Scots will take on the Lionesses in their group opener in France.

History: Scotland Women players celebrate en route to reaching their first ever World Cup. SNS

Scotland Women have been drawn alongside England in their World Cup group.

Shelley Kerr's side secured their spot at a first-ever World Cup finals by coming out on top in their European qualification campaign.

The Scots' reward is a testing World Cup group, alongside the much-fancied Lionesses, Japan and Argentina.

Scotland will face Phil Neville's England, who finished third at the last finals, in their group opener in Nice on June 9.

Qualification for the finals was a result of the continued improvement made by the national team after making a debut appearance at the European Championships two years ago.

All of Kerr's squad are to train full-time in the build-up to the World Cup, thanks to a government funding boost.