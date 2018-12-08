  • STV
Saints win is perfect end to wonderful week for Wright

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Tommy Wright penned a new St Johnstone win before watching his team beat Aberdeen.

Run: Tommy Wright's St Johnstone are unbeaten in eight matches. SNS

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright hailed a fantastic week on a personal level after watching his team defeat Aberdeen 2-0 at Pittodrie.

Saints made it eight games unbeaten after racking up a seven clean sheet in that period.

The form of Wright's charges earned the Northern Irishman the Premiership Manager of the Month accolade, and a new contract earlier this week.

He said: "We've thrown the manager of the month curse out the window - if that's a thing! It's a great way to finish off a very good week for me personally and a very good week for the club.

"Away wins are always nice and this place is difficult to come to - I think Aberdeen have won their last five home games and they've done well this week."

The Dons followed up their League Cup final appearance by beating Rangers in midweek but had no answer to second-half goals from Joe Shaughnessy and substitute Blair Alston on Saturday.

"I think we played better in the first half, we had the best two chances," Wright continued. "Second half I was disappointed - we sat off but we defended well and Blair has come on and changed the game for us.

"It's an old adage that clean sheets win you matches. I've said to them today that there are points we weren't happy with but we kept it at 0-0 and that was key."

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes bemoaned the "simplistic goal" that changed the game at Pittodrie.

"We lost a simplistic goal from a set-piece," he said. "I thought we were the better side in the first half but it was clear we lacked a bit of inspiration and creativity today.

"We freshened things up a bit today and the players who came in maybe didn't make the impact we were hoping for.

"St Johnstone are a good side and really good at set-pieces so for Joe to get a free header is really disappointing.

"I just think we looked like a tired team. It was clear that when we needed more exertion, more creativity, more speed, it wasn't there.

"I can't be too critical of my players. We can look for more from the ones who came in, but the ones who had to play at Ibrox and in the Cup Final, that takes it out of you."

