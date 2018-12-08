  • STV
Hibs respond to Parker's harsh words to beat Hamilton

STV

Garry Parker felt Hibs' stars deserved to be criticised after poor recent results.

Tough love: Garry Parker (right) said Hibs' players deserved to be criticised. SNS

Hibernian assistant boss Garry Parker felt his blunt analysis of his team's performances was vindicated after they returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory at Hamilton.

Parker had told players they were playing for their futures and needed to put more effort in after Hibs went seven games without victory.

Striker Florian Kamberi was singled out for criticism as he was told to improve on all aspects of his game.

Hibs took their time to play their way into a game which was held up halfway through for a head injury to their winger, Martin Boyle, which saw him taken to hospital with concussion.

The match was also notable for injuries to three goalkeepers - Adam Bogdan for Hibs and Hamilton pair Jan Mucha and Gary Woods.

The visitors went on to control the second half and Oli Shaw earned them a much-needed Premiership triumph when he slotted home substitute Daryl Horgan's cross.

When asked if he felt he had taken a risk with his criticism, Parker said: "Not really - it needed to be said. It doesn't bother me one bit - I'll tell them.

"And you could see a difference in Flo Kamberi. He put himself about, had a few shots and their keeper (Jacob Marsden) has had a great save from him.

"All round we were a lot better - and we can do better still. That was more like us, though. Emerson Hyndman and Daryl Horgan made a big difference."

Parker, who has temporarily taken on media duties for head coach Neil Lennon, added: "The first half we did OK but second half, when Emerson came on he changed it for us. He's a player who wants the ball and when he's on it and passing it, it rubs off.

"Everyone else wants the ball. You could see we were passing the ball about quite well and we deserved the goal."

Hamilton manager Martin Canning felt his side lacked a clinical edge at both ends of the pitch.

"First half we missed a couple of good opportunities to take the lead and put Hibs under pressure," he said. "Second half we started well, Ziggy heads just past the post, and then from then we kind of fell out the game and allowed Hibs to come back into it.

"We sat too deep, didn't squeeze the game well enough. The goal typified it - there was a ball up and there was no contact, it goes wide, there's no contact, there's a cross into the box, no contact, there's a finish, no contact. If you do that against good players then you're in trouble."

