Women's World Cup: Scotland optimistic despite tough group

Daryn MacRae

Shelley Kerr says progress is still a realistic aim for Scotland Women in France.

Challenge: Scotland impressed in a 1-0 loss to world champions USA in Paisley.
Challenge: Scotland impressed in a 1-0 loss to world champions USA in Paisley.

Scotland Women now know the test that lies ahead for them at the World Cup - and it's not an easy one.

Shelley Kerr's side have been drawn alongside much-fancied England, last tournament's runners-up Japan and Argentina in Group D.

The opener against Phil Neville's Lionesses in Nice on June 9 will dominate the headlines and pre-tournament hype.

But the match five days later against a technically gifted Japan side will likely prove just as tough a challenge to overcome.

Victory over their South American rivals in Paris in the final group fixture on June 19 will likely prove imperative if Kerr's team are to upset the odds and progress.

Kerr confident of Scotland's chances

Confident: Shelley Kerr remains hopeful of leading Scotland to the knockout rounds.
Confident: Shelley Kerr remains hopeful of leading Scotland to the knockout rounds.

Scotland were thumped 6-0 by England on their Euros debut two years ago.

But head coach doesn't want her charges to just focus on exacting revenge over their rivals, and instead plan an escape route out of a testing group.

"The one thing we can't afford to do is get caught up in the England game," Kerr told BBC Scotland.

"We can't allow that to distract ourselves because we need to make sure we prepare for all three games.

"I don't think it favours anyone because when you're involved all you want to do is concentrate and prepare as best you can. But it is what it is and unfortunately it probably will be a circus.

"I think there were other groups in there I would have favoured.

"But I think we should be aiming to get out the group even though we know it's going to be tough.

"England have come out and said they want to win the World Cup so getting Scotland in their first game, they wouldn't have liked that either. As the higher-ranked team, they're going to be under pressure."

Neville awaits 'mouth-watering' Scotland test

England head coach Phil Neville says he can't wait for a "mouth-watering" opener against their rivals from north of the border.

The Lionesses' class shone through the last time the two sides met in 2017 as they romped to victory.

Neville expects an improved Scotland under Shelley Kerr to pose a much tougher challenge to his team, though.

"Scotland are definitely better than they were. Shelley's done a fantastic job," Neville said.

"I see a lot of Scotland players in the WSL in England and I know the qualities they've got and they've got better experience.

"Forget the game at the Euros, this is a totally different kettle of fish. From a Scotland point of view, the pressure's not on them, it's on us to perform, the expectation's on us."

