Kearney questions St Mirren's 'bottle' after capitulation

STV

The Buddies led 1-0 at half-time before falling to defeat against Livingston.

Defeat: Oran Kearney was "embarrassed" by St Mirren's display against Livingston.
St Mirren boss Oran Kearney questioned his players "bottle" after an "embarassing" capitulation against Livingston.

The Buddies led at the interval against their fellow newly-promoted opponents thanks to Alfie Jones' opener.

But Livi bounced back after the break to score three without response and continue their fine Premiership run.

St Mirren are second bottom having only won twice in 17 league fixtures, leaving Kearney to mull over a "fear of winning" that is holding his team back.

"The hardest thing in this league is to get yourself in front and we managed to do that - then we show an inability to cope," said Kearney.

"People talk about a fear of failure, but it's a fear to win that strikes me about how we went into our shells.

"I think we lost our bottle, simple as that. People talk about bravery in the sense of 50/50 challenges and putting your body on the line but there is also the bravery required to go and make a pass, get your foot on the ball.

"It's a mindset and, as much as football is a physical game, I think it's the mentality that was severely lacking. I'm embarrassed."

In a further blow for the Northern Irishman, he has also been left sweating over the fitness of key defender Paul McGinn, who had to be withdrawn after 10 minutes following a nasty clash with Livi skipper Craig Halkett.

Kearney said: "We're not sure how long Paul will be out for. I think he took an elbow and I'm not sure how he's looking. We'll need to trust the doctor with that one. He will tell us whether it is concussion, and at what level.

"There is a huge amount of protocol out there at the moment regarding the level of damage so we're going to need to play that one by ear."

Holt: Cool heads key to Lions fightback

Livingston boss Gary Holt insists a timekeeping mistake rather than a dressing down was to blame for Livingston's early emergence for the second half of their 3-1 win over St Mirren as he hailed the Lions' powers of recovery.

And they proceeded to roar back to win, with Scott Pittman, Ryan Hardie and Craig Sibbald finding the net.

While Holt was thrilled by the response of his players, he is adamant there was no need for raised voices at the break.

He said: "I only sent them out early in the second half by mistake. There's a clock on the wall in the dressing room at it said 3:58, so I thought 'Time to send them out'. I forget that the first half had overrun with a couple of injuries.

"I was calm at half-time. It is really tough to change things at half-time without being too dramatic, too drastic and just taking players off. It's about giving them the chance to rectify what went wrong.

"We need to play at a tempo that suits us, gain momentum and get on the front foot. In the second half, you saw what Livingston are about.

"The days are gone when you can rant and rave. You need to coax a performance out of the players and get them buying into what they believe in. It was really pleasing to see how they responded in the second half."

