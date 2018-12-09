Miller scores as ten-man Dundee hold Rangers to draw

Steven Gerrard's side were unable to get the better of a resolute Dundee defence.

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller came back to haunt his old club by scoring as ten-man Dundee grabbed a point against the Light Blues.

Steven Gerrard's side were chasing maximum points at Dens Park in a bid to keep pace with new Premiership leaders Celtic after the champions thumped Kilmarnock on Saturday.

But Rangers fell behind again on their travels after just nine minutes when Miller pounced.

The veteran striker edged the hosts in-front with his sixth goal in four matches following defensive indecision by Light Blues centre-halves Joe Worrall and Connor Goldson.

The match looked to have swung Rangers' way ten minutes later, however, when Dundee were reduced to ten and the visitors equalised.

Defender Nathan Ralph scythed down Daniel Candeias on the edge of the box, with referee Alan Muir adjudging the challenge worthy of a straight red card.

Andy Halliday stepped up to slam home the resultant free-kick.

Forward Kyle Lafferty looked to have completed the turnaround for Gerrard before the break but the Northern Irishman was ruled offside, despite appearing to be behind the ball when Ryan Kent crossed.

After the interval, Rangers huffed and puffed but were unable to break down a resolute home defence.