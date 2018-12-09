  • STV
Gerrard: I know Rangers players to trust after Dundee draw

STV

The Ibrox boss said his much-changed team's display was a "reality check".

Reality check: Gerrard said Rangers aren't good enough to make lots of changes.
Steven Gerrard said he now knows which players to trust after his much-changed Rangers side were unable to held by ten-man Dundee.

After losing 1-0 at home to Aberdeen at Ibrox in midweek, Gerrard drafted in Joe Worrall, Andy Halliday, Jordan Rossiter, Ryan Kent, Eros Grezda and Kyle Lafferty for the Premiership fixture at Dens Park.

But Rangers' changes failed to have the desired impact as the visitors failed to keep pace with Celtic at the top of the table.

Former Light Blues forward Kenny Miller put the hosts in-front. That advantage was cancelled out on 21 minutes when Nathan Ralph was given a straight red card for a foul on Daniel Candeias and Andy Halliday fired in the resulting free-kick.

Rangers, however, couldn't find a winner, leaving Gerrard to bemoan another sub-standard showing on the road.

Asked about all the changes, he said: "It won't happen again.

"People knock on the door. People shake their head when they are not in the team. People are disappointed but that's fine, that's football.

"But when you are given a chance, go and back it up, go and perform. Give me a problem and a headache. It is pretty easy, pretty straightforward for me now.

"I know the players I can trust and it is a reality check today that we are not good enough to make six changes.

"It should make my job a lot easier moving forward because there will be less knocks at the door because if players are honest with themselves and watch that performance back I don't think they have a leg to stand on.

"But I welcome the knocks because I have all the evidence and ammunition to show them why they are not in the team."

'Individuals are not stepping up and performing at a level that is acceptable.'
Steven Gerrard

Gerrard, however, accepted responsibility for the Aberdeen and Dundee matches.

He added: "I am very disappointed. Our last two performances have been very poor.

"Seven days ago we were in a fantastic place, top of the league, looking like we had players who could handle the responsibility of being a Rangers player because we end up at the top.

"The last two performances don't look like the team we are trying to build and individuals are not stepping up and performing at a level that is acceptable."

Lafferty had the ball in the net before the break only to be ruled offside but Gerrard claimed he did not get the chance to make his feelings known.

He said: "It looked good for me. The official delegate has just asked me have I got anything to say about the officials but before I could open my mouth he walked past me and left."

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre was delighted with his side's desire to hold on for the draw but will appeal Ralph's red card.

He said: "I have seen it again and the referee said it was for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity so it will be appealed because Andy Boyle was round on the cover so it is definitely not.

"So that was disappointing but I would rather talk about how good the players were. I was delighted especially after being down to 10 men for so long. I thought the boys showed great resolve. The players deserve all the credit."

