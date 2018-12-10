Hearts and Hibs face no action over derby flashpoint

The case against both clubs was dismissed at a Scottish FA disciplinary hearing.

SNS Group

Hearts and Hibs have seen Scottish FA charges against them dropped at a Hampden hearing.

The clubs were both charged by the governing body over a mass confrontation between players during last October's Edinburgh derby.

Hibs striker Flo Kamberi was sent off following the bust-up, which came during a heated second half at Tynecastle.

Easter Road head coach Neil Lennon was struck with a coin, Jam Tarts keeper Zdenek Zlamal was floored by a fan and assistant referees were targeted as tensions spilled over during the game.

Both Edinburgh clubs received notices of complaint for the clash between players following Kamberi's challenge on Hearts midfielder Oli Bozanic, charging them with breaching Rule 204, which reads: "Where three or more players and/or members of Team Staff from one team are involved in a confrontation with opposing players and/or members of Team Staff of the opposing team during and/or directly after a match."

A panel convened to consider the charges on Monday with both cases dismissed and no further action taken.