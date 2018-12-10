Dundee lodge appeal against Nathan Ralph red card

The defender was sent off for fouling Daniel Candeias in the draw with Rangers.

Appeal: Dundee believe sending off was wrong. SNS Group

Dundee have submitted an appeal against the red card shown to Nathan Ralph during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rangers.

Referee Alan Muir sent Ralph off for a foul on winger Daniel Candeias on the edge of the box, and the Dens Park side were further punished when Rangers scored from the resulting free kick.

Dundee manager Jim McIntyre had said after the game that he intended to try and have the red card overturned.

He said: "I have seen it again and the referee said it was for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity so it will be appealed because Andy Boyle was round on the cover so it is definitely not".

The case will be heard by a disciplinary tribunal no December 12.