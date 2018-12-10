  • STV
McInnes says Aberdeen need strikers to deliver more

The manager revealed his frustrations in not landing his signing targets in the summer.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has admitted some frustration at his team's inconsistency in recent games and says he needs more from his forwards as they look to put together a winning run.

After earning a victory at Ibrox, Aberdeen were defeated at home to St Johnstone on Saturday. The team have only scored twice in the last five games and McInnes said that was a problem he had tried to address in the transfer market in the summer.

"I've been trying to add to the top end of the pitch for a while," he said.

"I tried to get a creative player in the summer and we were close to getting one or two things done. 

"So we do feel we've missed that and the extra goal threat which can sometimes help in tight games."

The Dons boss revealed that attempts to sign a series of targets had ended in failure and he said that the strikers he had in the squad now should be delivering more.

"We tried to bring a striker in," he said. "We put bids in for four or five different strikers, at home and abroad.

"None of our offers were enough money to persuade the clubs to sell their striker. it was disappointing that we couldn't go again, increase our offer to get the striker we wanted.

"We're trying to get the best one on a loan and we brought in James [Wilson]. Some players have been here longer than others but everyone can play their part.

"I do think it's the team's responsibility to create and score goals. It's not just focus on the centre forwards but certainly the main responsibility is on the strikers and we're looking for more from them."

Racism concerns

McInnes also addressed news of racist incidents in Scottish football after two Hearts fans were banned for comments directed at Motherwell's Christian Mbulu, and following Scott Sinclair being abused during the League Cup final.

"That's been two or three things now in quick succession and that's pushed it back to the forefront," McInnes said.

"It has to be at the forefront if it's still there.

"Any sort of discrimination in football has to be stamped out and we've got to make sure we are the bigger voice in that.

"It's so disappointing when you hear that it's still relevant in this day and age. We've spoken often enough about how it was normal practice a few generations ago. It was wrong then and it was vilified then. But it shows there is still work to be done.

"I think it is still a minority but it's not acceptable. Clubs do an awful lot. Certainly we do a lot to support anti-racism campaigns. We feel that we are a club for all, we try to embrace all aspects of our community."

