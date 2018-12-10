Gordon: Celtic aim to press home advantage in December

With five league games this month, the champions are looking to see off rivals.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5977726314001-gordon-on-celtic-competition.jpg" />

Craig Gordon has revealed his big wish for the festive season, saying Celtic hope to put distance between them and their rivals by the end of the month.

The Parkhead club have a huge Europa League match against Red Bull Salzburg on Thursday but follow that with five Premiership games before the end of December.

While visiting the Royal Hospital for Sick Children with his team-mates on Monday, Gordon said he wanted to see the month out by putting distance between the top of the table and the following pack.

"At the moment it's quite bunched up and there's a lot of teams that, if they go on a run, could put in a challenge," he said.

"It's an important month now with a lot of points and that's where want to really press an advantage to take into the second half of the season."

Celtic were back to their best on Saturday with a thumping of Kilmarnock to jump to the Premiership summit and Gordon said the form of the players was meaning that those on the sidelines, including captain Scott Brown, were finding it difficult to get into the side.

"Everybody's so desperate for opportunities to do well," he said. "The boys that have been training well but haven't had many opportunities have now come into the team and really taken them.

"That's credit to them for the way they've been training and they've been ready to come into the team so when they've had the opportunity they've seized it.

"The team is playing so well that everybody wants to be in it.

"If anybody misses out now then they find it difficult to get back in, such is the quality of the performances."