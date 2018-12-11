Rose to leave Motherwell for Vancouver in January

The midfielder is making the switch to Vancouver Whitecaps for family reasons.

Exit: Rose is leaving Motherwell. SNS Group

Motherwell midfielder Andy Rose is set to leave the club for MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

Rose, whose father-in-law is former US national team boss Bob Bradley, had a "gentleman's agreement" with Motherwell that he could leave if a suitable offer arose for him to return to North America.

Now the player, who joined Motherwell in 2017, will move to Whitecaps on January 1 and maintain his visa rights.

"I've had such an amazing time at Fir Park and I want to thank everyone at the football club for making me feel welcome from day one," Rose told Motherwell's official website.

"From the fans, to the staff, to the boys in the dressing room, it's been an unforgettable experience for me and my family.

"The opportunity to return to America is something which I could not risk turning down and I'm extremely grateful to the club for supporting me, not just now, but throughout my time here in Scotland."

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson added: "We had a gentlemen's agreement with Andy when he signed his new deal that if an opportunity presented itself back near his home and family, we would allow him to go and do it.

"Andy has been a superb professional during his time at Motherwell and I have no doubts he'll give everything in the last six games before departing for North America."