Ferguson showed class with late Dons winner, says McInnes

The Aberdeen boss reckons the future looks bright at Pittodrie after youngsters shone.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5978521187001-derek-mcinnes-on-aberdeen-beating-livingston.jpg" />

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes said youngster Lewis Ferguson showed his class by producing another late winner for the Dons.

Ferguson's overhead kick secured all three points in a 3-2 win over Livingston at Pittodrie and moved McInnes' men into the top six.

Winger Niall McGinn had given the Dons the lead, but goals from Scott Pittman and Jack McMillan had the visitors in front before 22-year-old Sam Cosgrove and 19-year old Ferguson came to the fore.

Ferguson has made a habit of scoring in big moments for Aberdeen this season, having netted the winner against Rangers in the League Cup semi-finals and scored a stunner against Burnley.

And a delighted McInnes said: "Just when you think it might not happen Fergie came up with another brilliant goal.

"He is a boy it seems is capable of these big moments, and I felt it was well deserved.

"Big players produce big moments and we'd like to see a more regular return from him.

"He's a boy who has settled really well, he battled manfully in midfield and it's great to see the players get their just rewards.

He added: "I need to praise my own team's fitness and spirit, we ran them from side-to-side and passed the ball well.

"We got our just rewards in the end, and young Connor McLennan had a big part to play in that, holding the width and getting crosses in.

"It was tough on Livingston, who put a lot into the game, but the better team won, I felt."

Holt rues 'sickening' late loss

Livingston boss Gary Holt said the result was a "sickening" one for the Lions, given the effort they had put in to take the lead.

Holt said: "It's the proverbial kick in the teeth, but I'm not going to say we dominated the game. Aberdeen threw everything at us in the second half and we defended resolutely.

"To lose the late goal is tough to take, but we'll learn from it. We just couldn't get up the pitch in the second half, but we'll have to have a look at the goals we lost as to lose them the way we did is not good enough.

"At 2-2 we rode our luck a few times, and we just couldn't get over the line. We have to learn as a group that the game lasts until the referee blows the whistle.

"I'm not downhearted, but it's sickening for the players after the effort they put in."