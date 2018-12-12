Ryan Kent ruled out for Rangers' crunch Euro tie

The Liverpool loanee is to miss the Light Blues' must-win Europa League match.

Sidelined: Ryan Kent hasn't travelled to Austria. SNS

Ryan Kent has been ruled out of Rangers' must-win Europa League match against Rapid Vienna.

The Liverpool loanee came off at half-time during the Light Blues' weekend draw with ten-man Dundee.

Kent has failed to recover in time for Rangers' final group match and hasn't made the trip to Austria.

Steven Gerrard's side have to win to ensure progress to the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

Before making his short-lived comeback against the Dark Blues, Kent had been sidelined for a month with a hamstring injury.

Speaking after the 1-1 at Dens Park, Gerrard said the winger had an "issue" which would be looked at.

He said: "He's got an issue I think, we'll have to check it out.

"We're hoping it's just precaution but he felt some discomfort so he had to take him off."

While Kent hasn't travelled to Vienna, Lee Wallace and Jamie Murphy have joined the Rangers squad for the trip despite being unavailable.