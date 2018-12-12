  • STV
  • MySTV

Dunfermline call for end to escalating abuse from fans

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The club chairman says a minority have "crossed a line" in abuse of players and staff.

East End Park
SNS Group

Dunfermline Athletic chairman Ross McArthur has called for an end to abuse from a minority of fans, saying that the behaviour from those supporters is unacceptable and crosses a line.

McArthur says that players, board members, staff, family members and even the club's ball boys and girls have suffered in recent weeks as an element of the club's fanbase have acted in an intimidating and abusive manner.

He also alleges that a video sent to the family of one player was potentially criminal in nature and would have been shown to the police had it not been deleted.

The chairman made his comments in a lengthy statement on the club's website, where he revealed that vandals had also flooded the toilets in the club's bar. McArthur stressed that only a small minority of fans had been involved in the escalating abuse but said that strong measures would be taken, including stadium bans and police involvement.

"It is both regrettable and, for me, very disappointing, that I have to issue this statement on behalf of the DAFC board - particularly as it relates only to a very, very small minority of our supporters," he said. "Sadly, these so-called "supporters" are not only becoming increasingly divisive and seriously undermining the tremendous good work done by the majority within our fan base but have now crossed the line into the area of conduct which is wholly unacceptable.

"The club owes a duty of care to its employees, volunteers and other supporters and we need to ensure that this behaviour stops."

Personal threats and vandalism

McArthur detailed the abuse of players and staff, saying: "Sadly, there has been a number of recent instances where several of our own players, the manager, the coaching staff and the directors have been routinely abused by our own supporters. It has also now spread to abusing our families too. The behaviour of a handful of people in the Dunfermline end at Firhill on Saturday was nothing less than disgraceful - and a huge embarrassment to the club. Again, I reiterate it was only a minority.

"As a football player, receiving stick (unless it oversteps the mark as we saw last season and elsewhere in recent weeks) from the opposition's fans is usually a back-handed compliment, as it means that you are seen as a threat. However, receiving continued and concerted abuse from your own supporters is counterproductive and completely unacceptable and this victimisation and bullying will not be tolerated.

"A few weeks ago the family of one of our players was sent an abusive video message by a "supporter" during a match. His family managed to prevent the player from seeing it, but nevertheless his family have seen it, and have questioned whether he should remain at our club. If his family had not deleted the video, this would now be an ongoing matter for Police Scotland.

"On Saturday, there were various unsavoury incidents reported (including a steward being taken to hospital) but the worst was when the girlfriend and the sister of one of our players targeted as they left Firhill, with younger male supporters verbally abusing them in their faces, with one of them having to be physically restrained from getting to the girls.

"These latest incidents follow previous instances of our office staff being intimidated and insulted, the Ticket Office and Shop staff (and volunteers) being abused and our young Ball Boys/Girls also being insulted. In addition, as a footnote, at two of our recent home games some "fans" thought it would be really clever to plug the drains in the toilet sinks in Legends, with paper towels, and leave the water taps on, so that it flooded downstairs to our newly refurbished lounges and reception area. A window at our reception area was also kicked in after a home game."

The chairman said that the "culture" of unacceptable behaviour had to be eradicated through a combination of peer pressure, robust stewarding and education, but did not rule out harsher steps if necessary.

He said: "The rules relating to Unacceptable Conduct are very well known and understood. Anyone behaving in such a manner will be ejected from East End Park, as it will not be tolerated. Where the behaviour warrants it, the club will not hesitate to involve Police Scotland.

"I am genuinely sorry for our true supporters that they have to read about, and suffer the consequences of, the behaviour of a minority, and I certainly would not tar them with the same brush."

