Nathan Ralph fails in bid to have red card overturned

Ban: Ralph will miss Kilmarnock game. SNS Group

Dundee defender Nathan Ralph has failed in his appeal against the red card he picked up against Rangers.

Referee Alan Muir sent Ralph off for a foul on winger Daniel Candeias on the edge of the box, and the Dens Park side were further punished when Rangers scored from the resulting free kick in the 1-1.

Dundee boss Jim McIntyre indicated after the game that he would challenge the decision, which was made for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

However, an independent panel reviewed the incident and supported Muir's decision, leaving Ralph to serve out a one-match ban.

He'll miss Dundee's trip to Rugby Park to face Kilmarnock.