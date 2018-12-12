Celtic take up Ibrox ticket allocation for Rangers fixture

The Hoops have confirmed they will distribute 750 tickets for the Old Firm derby.

Celtic are to take up their allocation of 750 tickets for the upcoming Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

Last month, chief executive Peter Lawwell said the club may opt to reject its allocation for the Premiership fixture if safety concerns arisen.

Those comments came after Rangers reduced their Glasgow rivals' allocation for the match on December 29 from 6000 to 750.

But on Wednesday Celtic confirmed in a statement they would not be boycotting the derby.

A statement read: "Following the decision to reduce Celtic's ticket allocation at Ibrox Stadium for our match on December 29, 2018, we can confirm that the 750 tickets received by Celtic will be distributed through the usual allocation process."

After Rangers' move to reduce Celtic's allocation, the Hoops followed suit by lessening the Light Blues' numbers at Celtic Park for the first derby of the season in September.

Five people were injured as supporters tried to make their way into the ground for that match, which Brendan Rodgers' team won 1-0.