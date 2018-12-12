Gerrard unruffled by Rapid Vienna training changes

Rangers had to train on an alternate pitch to protect the surface at the Allianz Stadion.

Steven Gerrard has said that he has no real concerns about Rangers having to shift their training ahead of their Europa League clash with Rapid Vienna.

UEFA rules state that visiting teams should have the opportunity to train at the stadium they will be playing in 24 hours before the match, pitch conditions allowing.

However, due to the rutted surface at the Allianz Stadion, Rangers have been asked to do their workout on a nearby training pitch to preserve the main playing surface for Thursday's game.

Gerrard said he had no problem with the change, saying he understood the concerns about the pitch and wanted it to be in the best condition possible at kick-off.

"I think we have to adapt," he said. "I don't see it as a big problem.



"It doesn't change our focus on tomorrow night. I think it's a sensible decision because having looked at the pitch it does look quite wet.

"For both teams it's sensible to keep it in the best shape it can be in for tomorrow's game because it's going to be a huge match."

Rangers need to win in Austria to make the knockout stages of the competition.