Football Talk: Griffiths receives well-wishes, Sadiq axed

Break: Griffiths is to take a break from football. SNS

Leigh Griffiths is to take time out to get himself back on track and the football world has been quick to rally round in support of the Celtic and Scotland striker.

Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers revealed on Wednesday Griffiths is to be sidelined for the next few months as he looks to deal with "ongoing issues".

Managers and players from rival clubs have offered their backing, with Scotland manager Alex McLeish and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard amongst those hoping to see the attacker back in action soon.

Elsewhere, Griffiths' Celtic teammate Scott Brown looks to have a decision on his hands after Western Melbourne were accepted to the Australian A-League.

The new club have been handed one of two franchise spots in the expanded set-up, and are expected to try and tempt Brown to join their ambitious project.

Meanwhile, Rangers flop Umar Sadiq has reportedly had his loan spell at Ibrox cut short after failing to impress Gerrard across his fleeting outings for the Light Blues.

Griffiths backing

