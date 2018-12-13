Scottish football rallies around Celtic star Griffiths

Leigh Griffiths is taking a break to receive professional support for 'ongoing issues'.

Griffiths: Taking a break from the game. SNS Group

Scottish football has been rallying around Celtic star Leigh Griffiths after it was revealed the striker will be taking a break from the game to receive professional help for "ongoing issues".

The Scotland international will be out of action for the foreseeable future as he seeks help to deal with personal issues.

National team manager Alex McLeish led the messages of support for the 28-year-old.

He said: "We are sending our strength to Leigh and his family.

"On behalf of everyone at the Scottish FA, we hope he gets back to feeling better soon with the support of Celtic FC and all those around him."

Griffiths' former clubs Hibernian and Livingston also posted messages of support on their social media channels.

His boyhood club Hibernian said "We're all with you Leigh."

While Livingston, who Griffiths played for between 2006 and 2009, posted: "Take the time you need to get back to a happier place @Leighgriff09 - there's always a seat with your name on it here."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that they will be without their number nine for a "little period of time."

Speaking ahead of Thursday night's Europa League clash with RB Salzburg, Rodgers said: "Leigh will be out of football for a little period of time.

"He's had ongoing issues for a number of months.

"He's reached a point where it's a struggle for him. We are going to give him all the professional help he needs to get him back in a good place.

"He's a great guy but football and life is tough for him right now.

"We want to help him with that and we'll let you know when he's back.

"I'm very close with him. We have a strong relationship but he's had number of issues outside of football."

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5978658282001-brendan-rodgers-on-leigh-griffiths.jpg" />

Salzburg manager Marco Rose also showed support after hearing the news.

He said: "Sorry to hear that. He is a good player.

"It just shows you that there are more important things than the business, it shows that you are dealing with humans so I wish him all the best and hopefully he comes back just as strong or even stronger.

"I have experienced things like this too, it is not just a problem in football but in all of society.

"We wish him the best and the only thing you can do in this case is support him.''

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.