Rodgers: 'Unworkable' for Celtic to play for point

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Brendan Rodgers says his Celtic side will chase victory against 'top-class' Salzburg.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has warned it's "unworkable" for his side to play for a point in their Europa League decider against Salzburg.

The Hoops must avoid defeat to continue their European campaign into 2019 by reaching the knockout rounds.

Rodgers, however, insisted his team will play to win, despite lining up against "top-class" opposition in the form of last season's semi-finalists.

He said: "We do that for every game, I think it's unworkable, especially when your game is an offensive game, our intent is always to go and win.

"There are certain stages when you can manage the game but it's always dangerous to go in thinking you just need a point.

"We play a pressure game and if we come off that pressure it's difficult for us.

"People say we only need a point but they have won five out of five and have the motivation to make it six from six.

"They are a team that have been very impressive, I'm sure they come not wanting to blot their record."

'We're playing at a high level so we arrive with great belief of getting a result.'
Brendan Rodgers

Salzburg arrive in Glasgow having already qualified thanks to five wins from five.

Rodgers acknowledged the size of the task facing his charges against the Austrian champions but drew belief from Celtic's continued improvement this campaign.

The Northern Irishman added: "What's important for us is we arrived into the last game and it's in our hands.

"We know it will be a really tough game, Salzburg are a top-class side.

"But we get the chance to show the confidence and belief we've had since virtually after we last played them.

"In European competitions, we have got better as the competition has gone on. Part of that is belief, once everything settles down and we have our rhythm, we get better.

"We're playing at a high level so we arrive with great belief of getting a result."

Salzburg to make Celtic 'earn' crucial point

Snap: Marco Rose takes in the surroundings at Celtic Park. SNS

Salzburg boss Marco Rose said Celtic will be made to work if they want to join his team in the knockout rounds.

Rose has already masterminded the Austrians' safe passage through but insisted Salzburg won't by taking their foot off the gas against the Hoops.

He said: "Obviously Celtic will have more supporters than the last game in Salzburg but that is what we are looking forward to, the atmosphere.

"It is clear that Celtic need a point but we want to play a good game so Celtic have to earn that point because we will give everything.

"We have reached our most important goal already, we have advanced to the knockout stages.

"We are in first place but it is not all about winning six games, we want to be part of a great game.

"I think everyone who comes here tomorrow have earned that right to experience a great game.

"It is a very cool stadium, you can feel the atmosphere even without the supporters. Even in the locker rooms you can breathe in the atmosphere.

"The supporters are notorious, amazing. We are happy to be here, but we also want to show that we are rightfully here."

