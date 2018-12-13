  • STV
Rangers owe manager 'special' performance, says Halliday

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Andy Halliday said the Light Blues can repay their boss by progressing in Europe.

Chance: Andy Halliday has grasped his chance in Steven Gerrard's team.
Andy Halliday said Rangers can repay boss Steven Gerrard for a poor week of domestic results by firing the club to progress in Europe.

The Light Blues have slipped behind rivals Celtic after dropping points against Aberdeen and Dundee.

Frustrated boss Gerrard said the disappointing displays had confirmed just which members of his squad he could trust.

But Halliday reckons the Light Blues squad can restore their manager's faith by beating Rapid Vienna to reach the Europa League knockout stages.

He said: "We owe the manager a performance after the last two, 100 per cent.

"To put ourselves in the position we did after the Hearts game - to now be in the position we're in now - it shows how quickly football can change.

"But as quickly as it can change for the worse, it can just as quickly change again for the better.

"We know we're 90 minutes away from achieving something very special.

"We owe the manager that because the last two performances haven't been good enough.

"We're frustrated that the standards have dropped in the last two games. Because we've shown how good we can be. "But we've also shown an ugly side in terms of how poor we can be too.

"That's disappointing because chances don't come along too often when you're going for titles.

"So we've got to realise that it'll take even more hard work to put ourselves back in the position we were in. If we get that chance again, we have to try and stay there."

Equaliser: Andy Halliday drew Rangers level at Dundee.
Rangers have an official ticket allocation of 2,500 for the match in the Austrian capital but thousands more have made the trip.

Halliday can understand the fans excitement, saying: "There are 10,000 Rangers coming over and I think I've had 10,000 requests for tickets.

"I was still getting texts on Wednesday morning but I had to turn my phone off last night. I've told them they'll need to try and get them on the streets like everyone else.

"But it's a special occasion, it's what you expect.

"After the support we took to Leipzig for a friendly, I thought there are simply no boundaries in terms of what Rangers fans will do to see their team.

"I'm surprised but I'm not surprised. The hunger to be at these games has built up over a few years now.

"But it's all over Scotland. Scottish clubs want to follow their clubs, wherever they go, we're so passionate about our football. It's probably one of the only things we're good at.

"It's a massive game, the type we've not had for a number of years. So it's understandable that the fans are looking forward to it."

