McCrorie and Middleton start for Rangers against Rapid

Steven Gerrard has revealed his starting line-up for the must-win game.

Steven Gerrard has put his faith in youth as he named his Rangers team to face Rapid Wien in their must-win Europa League match.

The Rangers boss has made seven changes from the team that drew with Dundee as he attempts to mastermind qualification for the knockout stages.

Ross McCrorie and Glenn Middleton have both been named in the side, with Borna Barisic also making a return to the starting line-up.

Allan McGregor is in goals, behind a back four of Barisic, Conor Goldson, Gareth McAuley and James Tavernier.

McCrorie takes a starting spot in midfield alongside Ryan Jack and Lassana Coulibaly.

Scott Arfield and Middleton will support Alfredo Morelos in attack.

Robbie McCrorie is the substitute goalkeeper and takes a place on the bench alongside Joe Worrall, Nikola Katic, Jon Flanagan, Andy Halliday, Eros Grezda and Kyle Lafferty.

Rangers need a win in Austria to progress to the knockout stages of the competition.