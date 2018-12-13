Rodgers names Celtic team for crunch European night

Kieran Tierney has returned to the starting line-up to face Red Bull Salzburg.

Return: Tierney is back for Celtic. SNS Group

Brendan Rodgers has named his Celtic team to face Red Bull Salzburg, with Kieran Tierney back in the starting line-up.

The Scotland international replaces Emilio Izaguirre for a game in which Celtic need a draw to reach the Europa League last 32.

Rodgers' side is otherwise unchanged from the team that thumped Kilmarnock on Saturday to move Celtic to the top of the table.

Craig Gordon is in goal behind a back four of Tierney, Filip Benkovic, Jozo Simunovic and Mikael Lustig.

Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and Tom Rogic are in midfield with Scott Sinclair and James Forrets flanking Odsonne Edouard in attack.

Scott Bain, Izaguirre, Scott Brown, Jonny Hayes, Lewis Morgan, Olivier Ntcham and Kristoffer Ajer are all on the bench.