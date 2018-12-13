Rangers out of Europe after loss to Rapid in Vienna

A second half goal ended the hopes of Steven Gerrard and his players.

Frustration: Gerrard saw Rangers beaten. SNS Group

Rangers have been knocked out of the Europa League after a 1-0 defeat to Rapid Wien in their final group stage game.

The Ibrox side knew that only a win would be enough to see them into second place and progress to the last 32 but a second-half goal from Dejan Ljubicic ended their interest in the competition.

Manager Steven Gerrard has made seven changes from the side that drew with Dundee on Sunday and saw his revamped side cope well in the first half. Conor Goldson headed against the bar in the most notable chance of the opening 45 minutes but goalscoring opportunities were hard to come by.

After the break, the visitors continued to push for the goal they needed, and made attacking substitutions but were caught by an incisive passage of play with seven minutes left.

Allan McGregor, a vital player throughout the competition, made a rare error with a misplaced kick and Rapid broke forward with neat interplay before Ljubicic fired past the Rangers goalie.

That left Gerrard's side needing two goals to stay in Europe and they failed to put the Austrian side under sufficient pressure as the clock ran out on their European campaign.