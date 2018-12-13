Celtic progress in Europe despite defeat to Red Bull 

Rosenborg's draw in Germany puts Celtic in the knockout stages.

Through: Celtic are in the last 32. SNS Group

Celtic have reached the knockout stages of the Europa League despite losing to Red Bull Salzburg on a dramatic night of football.

The Scottish champions needed a draw to secure passage into the knockout stages, or RB Leipzig to fail to beat Rosenborg in Germany.

Brendan Rodgers' side lost 2-1 at home but Rosenborg scored an 86th minute goal to draw 1-1 in Moscow, putting Celtic through as runners-up in Group B.

Celtic had started well but had a setback when Mikael Lustig had to be substituted in the 21st minute after having attempted to play on following a head injury.

Red Bull quickly took the upper hand and looked the more dangerous side throughout the first half and Celtic could consider themselves lucky to be level at the break.

After the restart, things went from bad to worse for the hosts. Having brought on captain Scott brown for Scott Sinclair at half-time, Celtic saw Ryan Christie suffer what looked to be a serious injury when blocking a shot just before the hour mark.

The attacker, who has been in stunning form in recent weeks, was in clear distress as he was stretchered off and replaced by Olivier Ntcham.

Minutes later, Red Bull took the lead. Stefan Lainer swung in a cross from the right and Munas Dabbur headed in.

With 13 minutes to go, the lead was doubled and Craig Gordon was at fault. The goalkeeper's throw went horribly wrong and Fredrik Gulbrandsen tucked the ball into an empty net.

Olivier Ntcham pulled a goal back in injury time after Filip Benkovic was fouled in the box and though there was no equaliser, events elsewhere mean Celtic are in Monday's knockout stage draw.