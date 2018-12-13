Celtic's potential Europa League opponents confirmed

The Scottish champions are in Monday's draw for the competition's last 32.

Progress: Celtic are in the knockout stages. SNS Group

Celtic will be paired with high-profile opposition in the last 32 of the Europa League with some huge names lying in wait in Monday's draw.

The Scottish champions secured European football after Christmas on a dramatic night when Rosenborg's draw against RB Leipzig meant that Celtic were group runners-up despite a home defeat to Red Bull Salzburg.

Brendan Rodgers and his players will watch Monday's draw with interest as they learn who they will face in the next round.

As group runners-up, Celtic will be unseeded. They can't be drawn against Red Bull Salzburg, having faced them in the group, leaving 15 other potential opponents.

That list of teams comprises the other Europa League group winners, as well as the best four of the third-placed teams in the Champions League group stages.

Those sides are: Bayer Leverkusen, Zenit St Petersburg, Dinamo Zagreb, Arsenal, Real Betis, Villarreal, Eintracht Frankfurt, Genk, Sevilla, Dynamo Kyiv, Chelsea, Napoli, Valencia, Inter or Benfica.