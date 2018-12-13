Rodgers hails 'great achievement' by Celtic players

The Celtic boss said qualification from a tough group showed progress in his side.

Brendan Rodgers has saluted his players after they qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa League despite a final group game defeat to Red Bull Salzburg.





The Celtic boss said his side deserved their reward for their performances and results over the course of the group stage, though he conceded that they didn't play well in the crunch game on Thursday night, when Rosenborg's equaliser in Germany spared them from early exit.





Celtic finished as group runners-up behind the Salzburg side and ahead of Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig. Rodgers said that the quality of opposition made qualification a challenge from the outset and that prevailing against the odds deserved credit.





"Huge congratulations to my players," Rodgers said. "This campaign was over the course of six games.





"So to finish in a really, really tough group with nine points and qualify, is a huge achievement.





"Of course tonight the best team won. Salzburg were very good, dynamic, sharp and have some really good players. We didn't play well but what we've shown over the course of the six games is that we can play well and we played well in enough games to get the points in a very tough group.





"I'm so happy for the players and to get that reward and qualify is a great achievement."





Rodgers said that the stature and pedigree of the opposition couldn't be played down, stating his belief that they are of the level of Europe's top competition.





"You've got two Champions League teams in Salzburg and Leipzig," he said. "The investment and everything that goes into their organisation, which is based to succeed.





"For us to succeed, to come out on top against a high-ranking team from one of the top European leagues, for us to get through is another big step in the progress of our players.





"There's still so much for them to be better at and improve on but year on year they're getting better and better. To qualify for the last 32 is a great achievement this season."