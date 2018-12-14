Celtic players 'fancy chances' of Europa League run

Callum McGregor, James Forrest and Jozo Simunovic helped the Hoops reach the last 32.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5979502006001-news-2018-12-14-v14celtdmb-09-33-51.jpg" />

Celtic have qualified for the last 32 of the Europa League after a nerve-wracking night in Glasgow's east end.

The Hoops lost 2-1 at home to Salzburg but managed to edge through to the knockout rounds thanks to Rosenborg's dramatic late equaliser in Leipzig.

Brendan Rodgers' side now look ahead to Monday's draw, which could see Celtic paired against the likes of Chelsea or Arsenal.

Defender Jozo Simunovic wants to take on big-name opposition, while playmaker Callum McGregor reckons Celtic will fancy their chances of going one step further.

McGregor: We have to fancy our chances

Midfielder McGregor said Celtic "fancy our chances" of reaching the last 16, regardless of who they face in the next round.

Serie A giants Napoli and Premier league big guns Chelsea and Arsenal rank amongst the Hoops' possible opponents but Scotland star McGregor believes Rodgers' side will be ready to go come February.

"We have to take the positives," he said.

"Nine points against some really good teams and we're into the next stage so let's see what that brings.

"Against some big teams we've done ourselves justice to come through the group.

"It's going to be tough, last year we dropped out of the Champions League and still got Zenit, a big team too.

"We know these are proper teams so we'll have to be focused.

"We certainly have to play better than tonight but we have to fancy our chances, whatever the draw is we'll be in a good place come then."

Simunovic: Give us a big team in draw

Simunovic reflected on a night of mixed emotions at Celtic Park after the Hoops qualified despite suffering defeat to the Austrian champions.

The centre-half has his fingers crossed Celtic will be pitted against one of Europe's big-hitters next time out.

"The feeling is weird," he said. "I'm never happy when I lose a game and we got beaten.

"But we are there, that's the most important thing.

"We still have time till the next games but give us a big team, why not?"

Forrest: Progress a real boost for Celtic

Challenge: James Forrest vies with Salzburg striker Mounes Dabbur for possesion. SNS

Winger James Forrest said another extended European campaign offers a "real boost" to Celtic as they prepare for a packed festive calendar.

He added: "In the end it's exciting to be through but it was a disappointing night in terms of the performance.

"It was maybe one of the hardest groups we could have got but we've managed to do what we set out to do at the start of the season.

"We wanted to be in Europe after Christmas and we can now look forward to that.

"It's a real boost for the staff, the fans and the players."