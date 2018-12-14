  • STV
  • MySTV

McAuley: 'Top player' Davis would love Rangers return

Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Gareth McAuley said Steven Davis is frustrated by a lack of football at Southampton.

Rangers defender Gareth McAuley reckons international colleague Steven Davis would love to return to Ibrox for a second stint with the Light Blues.

Davis has been strongly linked with a move back to Glasgow after finding himself frozen out of the first team picture at Southampton.

McAuley said his Northern Ireland teammate was keeping his cards close to his chest over talk of a potential January switch but admitted Davis is frustrated at having to warm the bench.

On a move for Davis, he said: "I don't know if it's on the cards but he is a player who has been here before, he's captained the club and knows what it's about.

"He's made my best XI, he's a top player and a great guy.

McAuley added: "He's one of those players that isn't really appreciated other than the club he is at, the players down there will know what a fantastic player he is.

"I know he's frustrated at not playing, if the opportunity is there for him I'm sure he'd love to.

"This is an amazing club, I can't think of anywhere better to play."

Benched: Steven Davis scored on a rare outing this season in the League Cup for Southampton.
Benched: Steven Davis scored on a rare outing this season in the League Cup for Southampton. PA

Steven Gerrard has already signalled his intent to add to his Rangers squad in January.

McAuley was one of 14 players recruited by the Ibrox club in the summer and the 39-year-old said he expects more new faces in the door soon.

He added: "The club wants to move forward and will obviously want to bring other players in.

"The lads are open to that, we want to progress so any help we can get is more than welcome."

Rangers bowed out of the Europa League after losing 1-0 to Rapid in their final group match.

The defeat brought an end to a lengthy European run for the Light Blues, who kicked off their campaign back in the summer in the first round of the competition.

McAuley urged his teammates to take heart from their experiences on the continent when they return to domestic action this weekend against Hamilton.

He added: "The lads are disappointed, they've come on a journey and feel frustrated not to have reached the last 32.

"It's the first time a lot of players have played European football, the good thing is they are talking about next year, that's a real positive.

"It's a really driven group, everyone wants to progress the group and be challenging.

"We have to get back to domestic action.

"Football moves on very quickly, the lads will draw on the European campaign and hopefully we can use that for the rest of the season."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1433750-gerrard-we-need-more-quality-to-improve-in-europe/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.