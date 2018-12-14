McInnes: This is my best crop of youngsters yet at Dons

Derek McInnes challenged the young players to fulfil their potential at Pittodrie.

Derek McInnes hailed the quality of the current crop of Aberdeen youngsters before laying down the gauntlet to them to fulfil their potential at Pittodrie.

The Dons have fielded a number of young players this season, with 19-year-old prospects Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan amongst those to star for McInnes' side in recent weeks.

Attacker Bruce Anderson, 20, and Scott Wright have also hinted at their potential on outings, while Scott McKenna is an established Scotland international at 22.

McInnes lauded the talent coming through the youth ranks at Pittodrie but said consistency was key if they were to keep their spot in his team.

He said: "I think the stats show we're the youngest team on average in the league.

"Sometimes you get inconsistencies with that.

"Even in Connor's case, he was terrific at Ibrox, not so good at St Johnstone then lights the game up (against Livingston).

"But what I've been encouraged by is there is more of a determination from certain ones.

"For these boys, it's important they try to become an integral part of Aberdeen.

"Don't get too down when it doesn't go well and don't get too giddy when they contribute.

"Their job is to force their way into the team and make my job easier in terms of recruitment.

"If we have the boys here then great but they have to show that maturity, personality and drive to stay in the team.

"The challenge for them isn't getting into the team, it's staying in the team.

"But I'm encouraged by this group more than any other we've had that we might get a few more through."

Shinnie to take time over contract call

Talks: Graeme Shinnie's Aberdeen deal expires in the summer. SNS

While Ferguson and McLellan have emerged as long-term options for McInnes, the Dons boss hasn't yet secured the future of his skipper Graeme Shinnie.

The midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season and the Scotland international said he was taking time to mull over his next move.

Shinnie said: "I'm at an age where this a big contract for me at a big time in my career.

"I'm going to take my time on it, speak to my family and make my decision when it comes."