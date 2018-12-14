  • STV
  • MySTV

McInnes: This is my best crop of youngsters yet at Dons

Chris Harvey Chris Harvey Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

Derek McInnes challenged the young players to fulfil their potential at Pittodrie.

Derek McInnes hailed the quality of the current crop of Aberdeen youngsters before laying down the gauntlet to them to fulfil their potential at Pittodrie.

The Dons have fielded a number of young players this season, with 19-year-old prospects Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan amongst those to star for McInnes' side in recent weeks.

Attacker Bruce Anderson, 20, and Scott Wright have also hinted at their potential on outings, while Scott McKenna is an established Scotland international at 22.

McInnes lauded the talent coming through the youth ranks at Pittodrie but said consistency was key if they were to keep their spot in his team.

He said: "I think the stats show we're the youngest team on average in the league.

"Sometimes you get inconsistencies with that.

"Even in Connor's case, he was terrific at Ibrox, not so good at St Johnstone then lights the game up (against Livingston).

"But what I've been encouraged by is there is more of a determination from certain ones.

"For these boys, it's important they try to become an integral part of Aberdeen.

"Don't get too down when it doesn't go well and don't get too giddy when they contribute.

"Their job is to force their way into the team and make my job easier in terms of recruitment.

"If we have the boys here then great but they have to show that maturity, personality and drive to stay in the team.

"The challenge for them isn't getting into the team, it's staying in the team.

"But I'm encouraged by this group more than any other we've had that we might get a few more through."

Shinnie to take time over contract call

Talks: Graeme Shinnie's Aberdeen deal expires in the summer.
Talks: Graeme Shinnie's Aberdeen deal expires in the summer. SNS

While Ferguson and McLellan have emerged as long-term options for McInnes, the Dons boss hasn't yet secured the future of his skipper Graeme Shinnie.

The midfielder's contract expires at the end of the season and the Scotland international said he was taking time to mull over his next move.

Shinnie said: "I'm at an age where this a big contract for me at a big time in my career.

"I'm going to take my time on it, speak to my family and make my decision when it comes."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.